Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

LVMH blows past COVID-19 pandemic with record sales and profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

LVMH blows past COVID-19 pandemic with record sales and profit

LVMH blows past COVID-19 pandemic with record sales and profit

A LVMH luxury group logo is seen prior to the announcement of their 2019 results in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

28 Jan 2022 07:47AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 07:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: LVMH, the world's leading luxury group, more than recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, posting Thursday (Jan 27) record sales and net profit for 2021.

The group which includes the Louis Vuitton, Dior and Celine fashion brands as well as Moet & Chandon champagne, took in a record 64.2 billion euros (US$71.5 billion) in 2021.

An increase of 44 per cent from last year, when the sector took a major hit from store closures, it was also a 20 per cent rise from before the pandemic in 2019.

Net profit hit 12 billion euros, a 156 per cent increase from 2020 and up 68 per cent compared to 2019.

"Despite the uncertainties that remain at the start of this new year, which continues to be disrupted by health concerns, we approach 2022 with confidence and are convinced that LVMH is in an excellent position to further strengthen its lead in the global luxury market," chief executive Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

The company's results easily surpassed the analyst consensus forecast compiled by Bloomberg, which was for 62.2 billion euros in sales and 10.7 billion in net profit.

One reason for the luxury group's out-performance was an improvement in profitability. Its operating margin rose to 26.7 per cent, up from 21.4 per cent in 2019.

LVMH plans to reward shareholders with a dividend of 10 euros, up from six euros last year.
 

Source: AFP/ta

Related Topics

LVMH business

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us