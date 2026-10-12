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LVMH third-quarter sales below expectations as fashion and leather division shrinks
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LVMH third-quarter sales below expectations as fashion and leather division shrinks

LVMH third-quarter sales below expectations as fashion and leather division shrinks

A model presents a creation by designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2027 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

12 Oct 2026 11:53PM
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PARIS, Oct 12 : France's LVMH on Monday reported worse-than-expected third-quarter organic sales growth as weak demand for its fashion and leather goods weighed. 

Organic sales, which strip out currency swings, rose 1 per cent year-on-year to €18.28 billion ($20.40 billion), compared with the 1.3 per cent increase expected by analysts in Visible Alpha consensus. The fashion and leather goods division, which includes flagship brands Louis Vuitton and Dior and generates nearly half of group revenue, posted a 5 per cent fall in organic sales, against an expected 1.8 per cent decline. 

The trading update from LVMH - the world's largest luxury group and the first major firm to report third-quarter results - looked likely to further unsettle investors amid fears that the $350 billion luxury sector, mired in a three-year slowdown, will struggle to regain its former momentum.

($1 = 0.8960 euros)

(reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Dominique Patton )

Source: Reuters
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