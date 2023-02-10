Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lyft falls as forecast exacerbates worries of falling behind Uber
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lyft falls as forecast exacerbates worries of falling behind Uber

Lyft falls as forecast exacerbates worries of falling behind Uber

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California, U.S., May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

10 Feb 2023 06:53PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 06:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shares of Lyft fell more than 30 per cent before the bell on Friday after forecasting first-quarter profit below estimates, amplifying worries that it was falling behind Uber as the ride-hailing firms look to rebound from pandemic lows.

Both the companies have been locked in a battle for market share coming off the pandemic, when they had to tackle challenges such as driver shortages and rising costs.

"The more protracted Lyft's post-COVID marketplace rebalancing has become, the more concerned we have become with the company's ability to regain its prior category position," D.A. Davidson analyst Tom White said.

Factors pressuring the company's profits include lower prices, seasonality and changes in insurance renewal timing, Lyft Chief Financial Officer Elaine Paul said on Thursday.

Bigger rival Uber on Wednesday forecast first-quarter operating profit well above analysts' estimates.

Analysts believe Uber, which has a market capitalization nearly 12 times that of Lyft, possesses a significant advantage given its scale.

"These results reinforce our thesis that Lyft is at a structural competitive disadvantage versus Uber in terms of market share, driver supply and expenses," RBC Capital Markets analysts said on Friday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.