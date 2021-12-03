Lyft names Amazon Studio's Elaine Paul as CFO

:Ride hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Thursday it had hired Amazon.com Inc's executive Elaine Paul as its new chief financial officer to replace Brian Roberts, who is stepping down after seven years in the role.

Paul will take up the new position from Jan. 3. She is currently the CFO and vice president of Amazon Studios, the film and web series producing unit of Amazon.

Lyft did not mention the reason for Roberts leaving the role.

The transition comes at a time when Lyft and rival Uber are attempting to cut costs to make up for a decline in ridership and a lack of drivers due to the pandemic.

"Over the past seven years, Brian has made a huge contribution to Lyft. With his support and leadership, Lyft went public and reached adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) profitability — two critical milestones," said Logan Green, Lyft's co-founder and chief executive officer.

Roberts will remain as an advisor until June 2022 to assist with the transition, the company said.

Before joining Amazon, Paul served as the CFO of Hulu for six years, prior to which she worked at Walt Disney Co for 19 years in senior finance, strategy and business development roles.

