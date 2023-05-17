Lyft says CFO Paul to step down, appoints replacement

:Lyft Inc said on Tuesday Erin Brewer will replace chief financial officer Elaine Paul, who is leaving the ride hailing company months after a new CEO was appointed.

The company said Paul, who has served as Lyft CFO since January 2022, was leaving on May 19, and announced Brewer's expected joining on July 10. Chief Accounting Officer Lisa Blackwood-Kapral will serve as finance chief in the interim.

The changes come after Lyft forecast a dull second quarter earlier this month, as price cuts in its race with bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc to add more riders take a toll on margins.

Brewer has previously served as the managing director, enterprise finance, at Charles Schwab & Co and head of strategy and finance at software company Atlassian.

Lyft in March picked board member David Risher as its CEO.