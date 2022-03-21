Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Lyft ties up with Payfare to hike fuel cashback in bid to retain drivers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Lyft ties up with Payfare to hike fuel cashback in bid to retain drivers

Lyft ties up with Payfare to hike fuel cashback in bid to retain drivers

FILE PHOTO: An empty Lyft pick-up area is shown as rideshare drivers hold a rally as part of a statewide day of action to demand that ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft follow California law and grant drivers "basic employee rights'', in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

21 Mar 2022 07:57PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 07:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Lyft Inc's Lyft Direct cardholders will receive an increase in cashback rewards of 4per cent to 5per cent on purchase of gasoline until June 30, the ride-hailing firm said on Monday, its latest move to retain drivers amid a rise in fuel prices.

Chief Executive Officer Marco Margiotta said the higher cashback in partnership with fintech company Payfare will help drivers stay on the road and "ease the pain of rising gas prices."

Prices for gasoline have soared more than 20per cent from last month, according to the American Automobile Association, driven by higher crude oil rates due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The company said Lyft Direct cardholders can save up to 21 cents per gallon on average with the increased cashback.

Uber and Lyft drivers have considered quitting the app-based ride-hailing platforms as fueling up becomes costlier.

Both the platforms over the past few months have been investing in keeping drivers and bringing in more to meet rising demand as COVID-19 cases ease and consumers venture out.

In response to record gas prices, the companies earlier this month announced a 55-cent per-ride surcharge that would be paid directly to drivers.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us