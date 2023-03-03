Macau's Q4 GDP shrinks 23.4% y/y

HONG KONG : Macau's economy contracted by 23.4 per cent in the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, government statistics data showed on Friday.

Tourist arrivals plunged 31.5 per cent year-on-year in the quarter and were down 26.0 per cent in 2022, as the city was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government added.

The city's economy shrank 26.8 per cent in 2022 as a whole.

The economic contraction was due to weak external demand and the anti-epidemic measures, which hindered tourism and local economic activities, the data showed.