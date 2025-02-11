Logo
Business

Macron promotes France's electric-powered AI
Business

Macron promotes France's electric-powered AI
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech on the first day of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, February 10, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
General view of the nave of the Grand Palais as French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech on the first day of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris, France, February 10, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
11 Feb 2025 01:46AM
PARIS : French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Monday that France was in the race for artificial intelligence and called on attendees at the AI Action Summit in Paris to choose Europe for their business needs.

Clean electric power distinguishes France in addressing AI's vast energy consumption, he said.

"I have a good friend on the other side of the ocean saying 'drill, baby, drill.' Here, there is no need to drill. It's plug, baby, plug," he said.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris; Editing by Mark Porter)

Source: Reuters
