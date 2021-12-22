Maersk agrees US$3.6 billion deal to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics

COPENHAGEN: Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has agreed to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for US$3.6 billion in an all-cash deal, it said on Wednesday (Dec 22), as it seeks to expand beyond its core ocean freight business.

The deal is one of the group's largest takeovers to date and follows a series of acquisitions including e-commerce firms, a freight forwarder specialised in air freight and its smaller rival Hamburg Sud.

"The acquisition will further strengthen Maersk's capabilities as an integrated container logistics company, offering global end-to-end supply chain solutions to its customers," the company said in a statement.

Maersk will buy LF Logistics from controlling shareholder Li & Fung Ltd, a Hong Kong-based supply chain manager, and from Singapore state investor Temasek which bought 22 per cent of the company in 2019.

LF Logistics provides land-based logistic services such as warehousing and trucking across Asia to over 250 global customers.

The deal is expected to close in 2022, Maersk said.