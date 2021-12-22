Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Maersk agrees US$3.6 billion deal to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Maersk agrees US$3.6 billion deal to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics

Maersk agrees US$3.6 billion deal to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are transported on a Maersk Line vessel through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt July 7, 2021. Picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

22 Dec 2021 02:54PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 03:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN: Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has agreed to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for US$3.6 billion in an all-cash deal, it said on Wednesday (Dec 22), as it seeks to expand beyond its core ocean freight business.

The deal is one of the group's largest takeovers to date and follows a series of acquisitions including e-commerce firms, a freight forwarder specialised in air freight and its smaller rival Hamburg Sud.

"The acquisition will further strengthen Maersk's capabilities as an integrated container logistics company, offering global end-to-end supply chain solutions to its customers," the company said in a statement.

Maersk will buy LF Logistics from controlling shareholder Li & Fung Ltd, a Hong Kong-based supply chain manager, and from Singapore state investor Temasek which bought 22 per cent of the company in 2019.

LF Logistics provides land-based logistic services such as warehousing and trucking across Asia to over 250 global customers.

The deal is expected to close in 2022, Maersk said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us