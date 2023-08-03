Logo
Business

Mahindra's EV unit raises funds from Temasek at $9.8 billion valuation
FILE PHOTO: A Temasek signage is pictured at their annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

03 Aug 2023 03:54PM (Updated: 03 Aug 2023 04:56PM)
BENGALURU :Mahindra and Mahindra has raised $145 million from Temasek for its electric vehicle unit at a valuation of up to 805.8 billion rupees ($9.8 billion), the latest fundraising by the Indian automaker as it looks to ramp up EV sales.

Temasek will take up to a 3 per cent stake in the company which last year raised up to $250 million from British International Investments (BII) at a valuation of as much as $9.1 billion.

The automaker is aggressively trying to lift the share of its electric SUVs in a market that is dominated by larger rival Tata Motors, as the government pushes to grow EV sales to 30 per cent by 2030 from less than 2 per cent today.

Mahindra said it expects electric models to make up between 20 per cent and 30 per cent of its total SUV sales by March 2030 - pushing back an outlook it gave last year of meeting that target by 2027.

"Temasek's investment is a step forward, as we execute our strategy towards future leadership in electric SUVs," Mahindra CEO Anish Shah said in a press release.

India's EV market is small but growing, attracting interest from global players including Tesla.

The world's biggest EV maker is in talks with the government to invest in a potential factory that would build low-cost EVs, targeting a price of around $24,000. Analysts say this could pose stiff competition for local automakers.

Rival Tata Motors in 2021 raised $1 billion from TPG's Rise Climate Fund at a valuation of about $9.1 billion.

Mahindra had been in talks with global investors, including green funds and private equity players, for nearly a year to raise between $250 million and $500 million to accelerate its EV plans, Reuters has reported.

Mahindra shares fell as much as 2.5 per cent after the deal and were last trading down 1.2 per cent.

Source: Reuters

