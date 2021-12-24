Logo
Mainland China, Hong Kong bourses add ETFs to stock connect schemes
Mainland China, Hong Kong bourses add ETFs to stock connect schemes

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks by the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

24 Dec 2021 09:34PM (Updated: 24 Dec 2021 09:33PM)
BEIJING : The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said on Friday it had reached agreement with its fellow bourses in Shenzhen and Hong Kong, as well as with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp, to include exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in stock connect schemes.

The SSE said in a statement that the parties would now step up business and technical preparations related to the inclusion of ETFs, a process estimated to take around six months.

(Reporting by Beijing Newswroom; Writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

