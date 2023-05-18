Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Maire Tecnimont wins deal to design $1.5 billion polypropylene plant in Vietnam
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Maire Tecnimont wins deal to design $1.5 billion polypropylene plant in Vietnam

18 May 2023 09:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects province name to Quang Ninh from Quang Yen in paragraph 2)

HANOI : Vietnam's Stavian Quang Yen Petrochemical JSC said on Thursday it had awarded a contract to design a $1.5 billion polypropylene plant in the country to Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont.

The 10-month Front End Engineering Design contract signed on the same day in Hanoi was for the development of the plant to be built in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Stavian said in a statement.

Stavian said earlier the plant would start commercial operations from the fourth quarter of 2026 and would produce 600,000 tonnes of polypropylene annually to supply manufacturers of home appliances, automobiles, electronics and medical equipment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.