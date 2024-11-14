Major Apple supplier Foxconn's Q3 profit up 14% on AI boom

TAIPEI : Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported on Thursday a better-than-expected 14 per cent rise in quarterly profit underpinned by robust demand for artificial intelligence servers.

Last month, the company said third-quarter revenue jumped 20 per cent from a year earlier, beating expectations to post its highest-ever revenue for that quarter on strong sales of AI servers.

Net profit for July-September for Apple's top iPhone assembler came in at T$49.3 billion ($1.5 billion), according to Reuters calculations.

That marked a fifth consecutive quarter of profit growth and compared with a T$46.3 billion LSEG consensus estimate of 14 analysts.

Foxconn said last month it was building in Mexico the world's largest manufacturing facility for bundling Nvidia's GB200 superchips, a key component of the U.S. firm's next-generation Blackwell family computing platform.

Underscoring Foxconn's rosy prospects, October sales hit a record high for the month and the company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, has said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to grow year-on-year.

It does not provide numerical guidance.

Foxconn's shares have doubled so far in 2024, beating the broader market's 28 per cent gain, buoyed by its confident outlook on AI.

They closed down 1.4 per cent on Thursday ahead of the earnings release.

($1 = 32.4140 Taiwan dollars)