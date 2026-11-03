Major automakers urge US Congress to pass permanent ban on Chinese vehicles

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 : A group representing nearly all major automakers on Monday urged US lawmakers to pass a permanent ban on Chinese vehicles when they return next week for a quick session after the midterm congressional elections.

In September, the Senate sponsors of the bipartisan effort to ban Chinese vehicles agreed to delay an effort to fast-track the measure until November. "We need to protect the U.S. market from a flood of Chinese imports that carry surveillance risk and disadvantage current manufacturers that have made generational investments in American communities," said John Bozzella, who heads the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and other major automakers.