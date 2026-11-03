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Major automakers urge US Congress to pass permanent ban on Chinese vehicles
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Major automakers urge US Congress to pass permanent ban on Chinese vehicles

Major automakers urge US Congress to pass permanent ban on Chinese vehicles

FILE PHOTO: John Bozzella, president of the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), president and CEO of the United States-based Alliance for Automotive Innovation (Auto Innovators), speaks at the Paris Automotive Summit during the 2024 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

03 Nov 2026 12:40AM
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WASHINGTON, Nov 2 : A group representing nearly all major automakers on Monday urged US lawmakers to pass a permanent ban on Chinese vehicles when they return next week for a quick session after the midterm congressional elections.

In September, the Senate sponsors of the bipartisan effort to ban Chinese vehicles agreed to delay an effort to fast-track the measure until November. "We need to protect the U.S. market from a flood of Chinese imports that carry surveillance risk and disadvantage current manufacturers that have made generational investments in American communities," said John Bozzella, who heads the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and other major automakers.

Source: Reuters
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