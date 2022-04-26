Logo
Major Japan utilities held 1.65 million T of LNG at end of March, says ministry
FILE PHOTO: A LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) tanker is seen behind a port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

26 Apr 2022
TOKYO : Japan's major electric utilities held 1.65 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in their inventories at the end of March, compared to 2.41 million tonnes a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The inventory figure was below the five-year average for inventories in the same period, the ministry said, although stocks have risen since the end of March to reach 1.76 million tonnes as of April 17.

The data, based on a ministry survey, was disclosed at a meeting of an energy panel to discuss ways to ensure adequate supplies of power for this financial year among other issues.

Source: Reuters

