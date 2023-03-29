Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Major Toshiba shareholder 3D Investment Partners cut stake to 4.9% - filing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Major Toshiba shareholder 3D Investment Partners cut stake to 4.9% - filing

Major Toshiba shareholder 3D Investment Partners cut stake to 4.9% - filing

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

29 Mar 2023 04:16PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 04:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Major Toshiba Corp shareholder 3D Investment Partners scaled back its stake the day before the Japanese conglomerate announced it had accepted a higher priced takeover bid, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Singapore-based fund 3D Investment Partners Pte cut its stake in Toshiba to 4.90 per cent from 7.20 per cent on Wednesday of last week in an off-market transaction at 4,194 yen a share, the filing showed.

That represents a 9 per cent discount to the 4,620 yen buyout offer the company last week said its board had accepted.

Before the transaction, 3D had been Toshiba's second-largest shareholder.

Toshiba's board accepted the $15.2 billion buyout offer from a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners, potentially drawing a line under years of upheaval at the company.

Toshiba shares finished up 1 per cent at 4,422 on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.