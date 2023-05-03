Logo
Business

Malaysia to move to dual network model for 5G after expanding coverage
Malaysia to move to dual network model for 5G after expanding coverage

FILE PHOTO: A general view of city skyline including Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

03 May 2023 03:31PM (Updated: 03 May 2023 04:22PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Wednesday (May 3) said it would move to a dual network model for its 5G rollout after coverage reaches 80 per cent, a move that follows widespread concerns about pricing and competition.

For now, the rollout will continue under state agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said in a press conference.

"The government has agreed that a new entity can be established after we reach 80 per cent coverage," Fahmi said.

DNB has achieved 57.8 per cent coverage of populated areas currently and is on track to hit 80 per cent by the end of the year, he said.

Malaysia's 5G rollout by DNB has been met with industry concerns over pricing and transparency, as well as worries that a single government-run network would result in a nationalised monopoly.

A recommendation by major carriers for a second 5G provider was rejected by the previous government in March last year.

The plan came under renewed scrutiny after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who took office in November, announced a review of the 5G plan, saying it was not formulated transparently by the previous administration. DNB denied that claim.

Source: Reuters/gs

