Business

Malaysia allocates $1.7 billion in cash aid for low-income households
FILE PHOTO: Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri walks with Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul as they arrive to present the 2023 budget at the parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 7, 2022. Malaysian Department of Information/Nazri Rapaai/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

07 Oct 2022 04:47PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2022 04:47PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia has allocated 7.8 billion ringgit ($1.68 billion) in cash aid for low-income households and individuals, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on Friday in his budget speech.

The government has also allocated 2.5 billion ringgit in welfare aid in its 2023 budget, he said.

Malaysia unveiled a smaller budget for 2023, prioritising fiscal discipline over expected populist measures, as it warned of a slowdown in the economy from rising global risks.

($1 = 4.6500 ringgit)

Source: Reuters

