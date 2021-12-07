Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia cabinet reconsidering single wholesale network plan for 5G - minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia cabinet reconsidering single wholesale network plan for 5G - minister

Malaysia cabinet reconsidering single wholesale network plan for 5G - minister

FILE PHOTO: People use their mobile phones at a university in Semenyih, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/File Photo

07 Dec 2021 03:29PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 03:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : The Malaysian government is considering whether to go ahead with its plan for a single wholesale 5G network, with the cabinet to make a final decision by January, its communications minister Annuar Musa told reporters on Tuesday.

Malaysia's proposed centralised 5G network has been met with resistance from mobile operators, who have yet to sign up to the government plan citing transparency and pricing issues, Reuters reported last month.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us