Malaysia cabinet reconsidering single wholesale network plan for 5G - minister

KUALA LUMPUR : The Malaysian government is considering whether to go ahead with its plan for a single wholesale 5G network, with the cabinet to make a final decision by January, its communications minister Annuar Musa told reporters on Tuesday.

Malaysia's proposed centralised 5G network has been met with resistance from mobile operators, who have yet to sign up to the government plan citing transparency and pricing issues, Reuters reported last month.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)