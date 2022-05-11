Logo
Business

Malaysia central bank raises interest rate in surprise move
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

11 May 2022 03:13PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 03:13PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate from a historical low on Wednesday, as rising commodity prices, strained supply chains and strong demand conditions fanned inflationary pressures.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) raised its overnight policy rate to 2 per cent from the record low of 1.75 per cent. A Reuters poll of 18 economists had expected rates to remain unchanged this week, with the central bank likely to start tightening next quarter to avert rising inflationary pressures.

Source: Reuters

