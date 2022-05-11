Logo
Malaysia central bank unexpectedly raises policy rate on inflation risk
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

11 May 2022 03:13PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 04:03PM)
KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysia's central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate from a historical low on Wednesday, to cool inflationary pressures as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) raised its overnight policy rate to 2 per cent from a record low of 1.75 per cent.

A Reuters poll of 18 economists had largely expected rates to remain unchanged, with the central bank likely to start tightening next quarter to avert rising inflationary pressures. Only four of the economists had forecast a rate hike.

The central bank said the latest indicators showed that economic growth was on a firmer footing and that the unprecedented conditions during the pandemic that necessitated the easing of rates have since abated.

"The inflation outlook continues to be subject to global commodity price developments, arising mainly from the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine and prolonged supply-related disruptions, as well as domestic policy measures on administered prices," the central bank said.

It added, however, that upward pressure on prices would partly be contained by existing government price controls and spare capacity in the economy.

Headline inflation was projected to average between 2.2 per cent - 3.2 per cent this year.

Bank Negara trimmed its 2022 economic growth forecast in March to between 5.3 per cent-6.3 per cent, noting that the country's recovery will be slightly offset by the expected impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Malaysia's economy returned to growth in the October-December quarter, expanding 3.6 per cent from a year earlier, with the central bank expecting the rebound to continue this year despite risks of further disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

