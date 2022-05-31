Malaysia may review palm kernel cake exports to secure chicken feed supply

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities will discuss a possible review of the policy on palm kernel cake exports, which can be used as animal feed, in an effort to stabilise chicken supplies in the country, the commodities ministry said on Tuesday (May 31).

Last week, Malaysia said that it will halt all chicken exports from June until production and costs stabilise amid soaring prices.

The commodities ministry will "hold discussions with other stakeholders to review our export policy on palm kernel cake in favour of local broilers", minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said in a statement.

"Right now, a lot of our palm kernel cake is exported for the European cattle industry," she said.

The ministry will discuss steps to quickly ensure the availability of palm kernel waste as animal feed for the domestic poultry industry, she said.

Chicken feed is typically made up of grain and soya beans, which Malaysia imports. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine and uncertain weather patterns have created a global shortage, Zuraida said.

"As a result, chickens were being fed less, causing the livestock to grow slower than normal, and in the process restricting the supply of the birds," she said.

Malaysia is the world's second-largest producer and exporter of palm oil and produces palm kernel cake, which it said can be a substitute for imported feed.