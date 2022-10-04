Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia confirms budget announcement on schedule, amid election speculation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia confirms budget announcement on schedule, amid election speculation

Malaysia confirms budget announcement on schedule, amid election speculation

A view of the city skyline in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Sep 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

04 Oct 2022 04:44PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2022 05:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will present its 2023 budget on Friday (Oct 7) as previously scheduled, a finance ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, amid speculation that parliament could be dissolved before the budget to make way for an early general election.

An election is not due until September 2023, but Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is under pressure from some factions of his ruling coalition to hold the vote earlier for a stronger mandate and due to infighting.

Local media reported speculation that parliament could be dissolved even before the budget was tabled by the finance minister on Friday.

The ministry, in a response to a media question, confirmed the budget would go ahead as scheduled.

The election must be held within 60 days from the dissolution of parliament.

Last Friday, Ismail's United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party, which forms the biggest component of the ruling coalition, agreed to hold a general election this year.

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

Malaysia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.