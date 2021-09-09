Malaysia central bank holds rates as COVID-19 vaccination, reopening seen fuelling recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday (Sep 9), expecting progress in the vaccination rate and the gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions to underpin growth.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) held its overnight policy rate steady at a record low of 1.75 per cent, after having cut it by 125 basis points last year.

While Malaysia's downgrade to its 2021 growth outlook last month fuelled some market speculation of another rate cut, all 22 economists in a Reuters poll had expected rates to remain unchanged.

BNM said the reimposition of lockdown measures to curb a resurgence in COVID-19 cases had dampened the growth momentum, but the gradual lifting of restrictions would likely mitigate the economic fallout.

"Moving forward, the further easing of containment measures, rapid progress of the domestic vaccination programme and continued expansion in global demand will support the growth momentum going into 2022," it said.