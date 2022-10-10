Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia eases restrictions on live chicken exports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia eases restrictions on live chicken exports

Malaysia eases restrictions on live chicken exports

FILE PHOTO: Chickens seen inside a cage at a poultry farm in Sepang, Selangor, May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

10 Oct 2022 04:56PM (Updated: 10 Oct 2022 04:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia will ease a restriction on exports of live chickens from Oct. 11, resuming the shipment of 1.8 million birds a month after a ban earlier this year eased tight domestic supplies, the government said on Monday.

Malaysia supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand. It halted exports in June until production and prices stabilised, after a global feed shortage exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted production.

The restrictions on live commercial broilers will be relaxed in phases, starting with half of the total restricted exports of 3.6 million chickens per month, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee said in a statement.

However, a ban on exports of whole chickens, chicken cuttings, and day old chicks remains.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.