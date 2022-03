KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's economy is expected to expand 5.3per cent-6.3per cent this year, the central bank said on Wednesday, slightly below an earlier forecast of 5.5per cent-6.5per cent.

The country will continue to benefit from global demand growth that would support both investment activity and the labour market, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said during the bank's Economic and Monetary Review.

