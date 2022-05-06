Malaysia end-April palm oil stockpile seen up after five months of falls

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of April likely rose for the first time in six months as production and imports climbed, a Reuters survey showed on Friday (May 6).

Stockpile was seen climbing 5.2 per cent from the previous month to 1.55 million tonnes, its highest since January, according to the median estimate of eight planters, traders and analysts polled by Reuters.

Output in the world's second-largest producer was pegged 4.9 per cent higher at a five-month peak of 1.48 million tonnes.

Exports likely fell 5.6 per cent to 1.2 million tonnes, while imports were seen nearly 12 per cent higher at 95,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, cargo surveyors have estimated a steeper decline of between 13.6 per cent and 16 per cent in exports as key buyers China, India, and Europe slowed purchases amid soaring prices.

"Indonesia's policy will be extremely critical for the month of May," said Ronny Lau, a trader with Singapore-based commodities trading firm Four Bung.

Export demand for Malaysian palm oil is set to rise after top producer Indonesia last month temporarily banned shipments in a bid to tame soaring cooking oil prices.

The policy will lead to increasing foreign demand switching over to Malaysia and Thailand, said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager & broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

Exports from Indonesia will fall by 1.3 million tonnes to 1.5 million tonnes, leading to higher inventories in May, Cultrera said.

However, traders and analysts said the ban, which came into force on Apr 28 and pushed benchmark prices to a record closing high, will only last for a few weeks as Indonesia relies on export taxes to fund its biodiesel programme.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release its data on May 10.