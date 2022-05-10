Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia end-April palm oil stocks rise for first time in 6 months: MPOB
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia end-April palm oil stocks rise for first time in 6 months: MPOB

Malaysia end-April palm oil stocks rise for first time in 6 months: MPOB

Fresh fruit bunches of oil palm tree are are seen inside a wheelbarrow at a palm oil plantation in Kuala Selangor, Selangor, Malaysia, Apr 26, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain)

10 May 2022 12:47PM (Updated: 10 May 2022 01:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's April palm oil end-stocks rose 11.48 per cent from the previous month to 1.64 million tonnes, ending a five-month decline, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday (May 10).

Crude palm oil production expanded 3.6 per cent from March to 1.46 million tonnes, while palm oil exports declined 17.73 per cent to 1.05 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories would rise 5.2 per cent at 1.55 million tonnes. Production was seen rising 4.9 per cent to 1.48 million tonnes. Exports was pegged to fall 5.6 per cent to 1.2 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters/fh

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us