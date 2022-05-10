Malaysia end-April palm oil stocks rise for first time in 6 months: MPOB

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's April palm oil end-stocks rose 11.48 per cent from the previous month to 1.64 million tonnes, ending a five-month decline, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday (May 10).

Crude palm oil production expanded 3.6 per cent from March to 1.46 million tonnes, while palm oil exports declined 17.73 per cent to 1.05 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories would rise 5.2 per cent at 1.55 million tonnes. Production was seen rising 4.9 per cent to 1.48 million tonnes. Exports was pegged to fall 5.6 per cent to 1.2 million tonnes.