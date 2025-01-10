Malaysia end-December palm oil stocks fall 6.91%, MPOB says

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of December fell 6.91 per cent from the previous month to 1.71 million metric tons, data from the industry regulator showed on Friday.

Crude palm oil production was down 8.3 per cent in December from November to 1.49 million tons, while palm oil exports plunged 9.97 per cent to 1.34 million tons, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 1.76 million tons, with output seen at 1.48 million tons and exports at 1.38 million tons.