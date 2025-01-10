Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia end-December palm oil stocks fall 6.91%, MPOB says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia end-December palm oil stocks fall 6.91%, MPOB says

Malaysia end-December palm oil stocks fall 6.91%, MPOB says

FILE PHOTO: Workers stand near palm oil fruits inside a palm oil factory in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said/File Photo

10 Jan 2025 12:37PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of December fell 6.91 per cent from the previous month to 1.71 million metric tons, data from the industry regulator showed on Friday.

Crude palm oil production was down 8.3 per cent in December from November to 1.49 million tons, while palm oil exports plunged 9.97 per cent to 1.34 million tons, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 1.76 million tons, with output seen at 1.48 million tons and exports at 1.38 million tons.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement