Malaysia end-December palm oil stocks fall 6.91%, MPOB says

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's palm oil stocks declined for a third consecutive month, falling 6.91 per cent to 1.71 million metric tons at the end of December, data from the industry regulator showed on Friday.

Crude palm oil production was down 8.3 per cent in December from November to 1.49 million tons, while palm oil exports plunged 9.97 per cent to 1.34 million tons, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 1.76 million tons, with output seen at 1.48 million tons and exports at 1.38 million tons.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for December (volumes in tons)[PALM/POLL]:

December December 2024 November December

2024 poll 2024 2023

Output 1,486,786 1,483,000 1,621,294 1,550,796

Stocks 1,708,747 1,755,000 1,835,641* 2,290,793

Exports 1,341,732 1,375,000 1,490,293* 1,362,145

Imports 37,917 22,500 22,081 40,062

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board