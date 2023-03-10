Malaysia end-Feb palm oil stocks shrink to 6-month low as output plummets

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's end-February palm oil inventories tumbled to the lowest in six months as production and imports plummeted, data issued by the nation's palm oil board showed on Friday.

Stockpiles fell 6.56 per cent from January to 2.12 million tonnes, the lowest since August, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

Hammered by seasonal flooding, crude palm oil production shrank to a one-year low. Output in the world's second-largest producer fell 9.35 per cent to 1.25 million tonnes, down for a fourth month.

Exports slipped 1.99 per cent to a 10-month low of 1.11 million tonnes. Imports fell 63.8 per cent.

Inventories could fall below 2 million tonnes by the end of April, as exports climb after Indonesia restricted overseas sales, Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir, director general of MPOB told Reuters this week.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for February (volumes in tonnes) [PALM/POLL]:

Feb 2023 Feb 2023 poll Jan 2023* Feb 2022

Output 1,251,313 1,261,000 1,380,410 1,137,460

Stocks 2,119,509 2,206,039 2,268,198 1,518,238

Exports 1,114,343 1,138,749 1,137,005 1,108,576

Imports 52,446 86,000 144,937 149,793

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board