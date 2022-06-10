Logo
Malaysia end-May palm oil stocks down 7.4% to 1.52 million T - MPOB
FILE PHOTO: A worker pushes a wheelbarrow of fresh fruit bunches of oil palm tree during harvest at a palm oil plantation in Kuala Selangor, Selangor, Malaysia April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

10 Jun 2022 12:48PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 12:48PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's May palm oil end-stocks fell 7.37 per cent from the month before to 1.52 million tonnes, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Friday.

Crude palm oil production edged down 0.07 per cent from April to 1.46 million tonnes, while palm oil exports jumped 26.67 per cent to 1.36 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast end-May inventories to shrink 6 per cent to 1.54 million tonnes. Production was seen falling 4 per cent to 1.4 million tonnes. Exports was seen up 20 per cent at 1.27 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters

