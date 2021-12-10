Logo
Malaysia end-Nov palm oil stocks slip nearly 1per cent to 1.82 million T -MPOB
FILE PHOTO: A worker loads palm oil fruit bunches at an oil palm plantation in Slim River, Malaysia August 12, 2021. Picture taken August 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

10 Dec 2021 12:54PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 12:50PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's palm oil end-stocks fell 0.96per cent by November-end from October to 1.82 million tonnes, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed on Friday.

Crude palm oil production declined 5.3per cent from October to 1.63 million tonnes, while palm oil exports rose 3.3per cent to 1.47 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories to fall 3.5per cent to 1.77 million tonnes. Production was seen up 1per cent to 1.74 million tonnes. Exports were pegged to jump 11.9per cent to 1.59 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

