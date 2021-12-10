Malaysia end-Nov palm oil stocks slip nearly 1per cent to 1.82 million T -MPOB

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's palm oil end-stocks fell 0.96per cent by November-end from October to 1.82 million tonnes, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed on Friday.

Crude palm oil production declined 5.3per cent from October to 1.63 million tonnes, while palm oil exports rose 3.3per cent to 1.47 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories to fall 3.5per cent to 1.77 million tonnes. Production was seen up 1per cent to 1.74 million tonnes. Exports were pegged to jump 11.9per cent to 1.59 million tonnes.

