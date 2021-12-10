Malaysia end-Nov palm stocks fall less than expected as exports disappoint

KUALA LUMPUR :Malaysia's palm oil end-stocks for November beat market surveys with a smaller-than-expected decline as the rise in exports came in lower than estimates, data from the nation's palm oil board showed on Friday.

Production fell to a four-month low and stockpiles eased 0.96per cent from October to 1.82 million tonnes, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data.

"This is a shock to the market as the average trade guess was in the range of 1.72-1.78 million tonnes," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Crude palm oil production at the world's second-largest producer shrank 5.3per cent to 1.63 million tonnes, more than anticipated and hitting its lowest since July.

Exports rose 3.3per cent to 1.47 million tonnes, much lower than cargo surveyors' estimate of an 8per cent to 14per cent jump.

This is because MPOB data excludes shipments of used cooking oil, which saw a large volume of flows to the European Union in the cargo surveyors' data, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

For December, production may continue to see a decline of around 7per cent, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. "Thus all eyes will be on demand, especially in the first quarter of 2022."

Following is a breakdown of the MPOB figures and Reuters estimates for November (volumes in tonnes) [PALM/POLL]:

Nov 2021 Nov 2021 poll Oct 2021* Nov 2020

Output 1,634,932 1,743,095 1,725,837 1,491,551

Stocks 1,816,879 1,769,682 1,834,568 1,561,758

Exports 1,467,518 1,587,000 1,420,574 1,303,271

Imports 97,092 60,000 50,450 112,663

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Devika Syamnath)