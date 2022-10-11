Malaysia end-Sept palm oil stocks up 10.54% m/m at 2.32 million t - MPOB

(Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of September rose 10.54 per cent from the month before to 2.32 million tonnes, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday.

Crude palm oil production gained 2.59 per cent% from August to 1.77 million tonnes, while palm oil exports ticked up 9.25 per cent to 1.42 million tonnes, the industry regulator said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories swelling to a near three-year high of 2.27 million tonnes. Production was pegged at 1.76 million tonnes while exports were seen at 1.41 million tonnes.