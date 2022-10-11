Logo
Business

Malaysia end-Sept palm oil stocks up 10.54% m/m at 2.32 million t - MPOB
Malaysia end-Sept palm oil stocks up 10.54% m/m at 2.32 million t - MPOB

FILE PHOTO: A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches at a factory in Tanjung Karang, Malaysia August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

11 Oct 2022 12:49PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 12:49PM)
(Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of September rose 10.54 per cent from the month before to 2.32 million tonnes, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday.

Crude palm oil production gained 2.59 per cent% from August to 1.77 million tonnes, while palm oil exports ticked up 9.25 per cent to 1.42 million tonnes, the industry regulator said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories swelling to a near three-year high of 2.27 million tonnes. Production was pegged at 1.76 million tonnes while exports were seen at 1.41 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters

