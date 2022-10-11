Malaysia end-Sept palm oil stocks hits highest in nearly 3 years

(Reuters) - Malaysia's end-September palm oil inventories ballooned to the highest in nearly three years, as a pick up in production offset strong exports, data from the nation's palm oil board showed on Tuesday.

Stockpiles rose 10.54 per cent from August to 2.32 million tonnes, the highest since October 2019, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

That is higher than a Reuters' forecast of 2.27 million tonnes.

Crude palm oil output grew for a fourth consecutive month amid the peak harvest season, up 2.6 per cent to 1.77 million tonnes.

Exports rose 9.25 per cent to 1.42 million tonnes, the highest since September 2021, as key buyer India accelerated purchases ahead of the Diwali festival in late October.

Imports slumped 23 per cent.

India's pipelines are almost full for now and only sporadic buying is expected in the November to December period as the festival season would be over by then, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"However, palm oil's discount over competing oils would still attract destination buying from China, European Union, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Middle eastern countries," he said, adding that prices have to retain its the wider discount against soy oil and sun oil.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for September (volumes in tonnes) [PALM/POLL]:

Sept 2022 Sept 2022 poll Aug 2022* Sept 2021

Output 1,770,441 1,760,000 1,725,781 1,703,740

Stocks 2,315,464 2,265,000 2,094,667 1,756,404

Exports 1,420,235 1,410,000 1,299,930 1,611,800

Imports 132,303 102,000 172,151 74,992

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board