Malaysia energy firm Petronas launches 5G private network

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia state energy firm Petronas on Friday launched the country's first commercial private 5G network for enterprise use, which it said would boost its internal operations and "induce industry-wide change".

Petroliam Nasional Berhad, as Petronas is formally known, said in a statement it had successfully adopted the private 5G network at its Regasification Terminal Sungai Udang in Melaka state.

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said the launch of the Petronas network would set the stage for a "dynamic partnership" between the government and private sector.