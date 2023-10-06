Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia energy firm Petronas launches 5G private network
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia energy firm Petronas launches 5G private network

Malaysia energy firm Petronas launches 5G private network

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo

06 Oct 2023 10:25AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2023 12:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia state energy firm Petronas on Friday launched the country's first commercial private 5G network for enterprise use, which it said would boost its internal operations and "induce industry-wide change".

Petroliam Nasional Berhad, as Petronas is formally known, said in a statement it had successfully adopted the private 5G network at its Regasification Terminal Sungai Udang in Melaka state.

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said the launch of the Petronas network would set the stage for a "dynamic partnership" between the government and private sector.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.