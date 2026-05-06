Malaysia to impose new rules on imports of electric vehicles assembled overseas from July

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 : Malaysia's trade ministry said on Wednesday that all imports of electric vehicles assembled overseas will be subject to new regulations starting on July 1, following the expiry of a special tax exemption period.

Imports of electric vehicles fully assembled overseas will be subject to a minimum cost, insurance and freight value of 200,000 ringgit ($50,684) and the minimum motor power threshold will be cut to 180 kW from 200 kW, the ministry said in a statement.

The government had previously granted a full import and excise duty exemption from January 2022 to December 2025 in an effort to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles.

The ministry said there will be a grace period so that companies could sell their remaining stock, including those at ports or in transit, under the previous terms.

($1 = 3.9460 ringgit)