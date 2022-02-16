Logo
Malaysia keeps March crude palm oil export duty at 8per cent
Business

A worker arranges palm oil fruit bunches on a truck at a factory in Tanjung Karang, Malaysia Aug 14, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

16 Feb 2022 03:55PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 03:55PM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia has maintained its March export tax for crude palm oil at 8per cent and raised its reference price, a document on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

The world's second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 5,277.58 ringgit ($1,261.07) per tonne for March. The February reference price was 4,907.14 ringgit a tonne.

The export tax structure starts at 3per cent for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8per cent when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.

($1 = 4.1850 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)

Source: Reuters

