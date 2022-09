KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has maintained its October export tax for crude palm oil at 8 per cent and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Thursday (Sep 15).

The world's second largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 4,033.51 ringgit (US$890) per tonne for October. The September reference price was 3,907.51 ringgit (US$862.20) a tonne.