Malaysia keeps Oct crude palm oil export tax at 8per cent

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia maintained its October export tax for crude palm oil at 8per cent, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Monday.

The world's second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 4,472.46 ringgit (US$1,068.18) per tonne for October, up from 4,255.52 ringgit in September.

The export tax structure starts at 3per cent for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8per cent when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.

(US$1 = 4.1870 ringgit)

