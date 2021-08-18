Logo
Malaysia keeps September crude palm oil export duty at 8.0per cent
Malaysia keeps September crude palm oil export duty at 8.0per cent

18 Aug 2021 11:59AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 11:55AM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia has kept its September export tax for crude palm oil at 8per cent, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

The world's second-largest palm exporter raised the reference price for September to 4,255.52 ringgit (US$1,006.51) per tonne. The August reference price was 3,975.92 ringgit a tonne.

The export tax structure starts at 3per cent for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit per tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8per cent when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.

(US$1 = 4.2280 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

