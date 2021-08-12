Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Malaysia's Khazanah to increase high impact investments via US$1.4 billion fund
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Malaysia's Khazanah to increase high impact investments via US$1.4 billion fund

Malaysia's Khazanah to increase high impact investments via US$1.4 billion fund

A woman walks in front of the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 7, 2021. (File photo: AP/Vincent Thian)

12 Aug 2021 06:59PM (Updated: 12 Aug 2021 07:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional will aim to raise its high-impact and commercially viable investments over the next five years through a RM6 billion (US$1.4 billion) internal fund to help build up the nation's economic competitiveness and resilience, it said on Thursday (Aug 12).

It said in a statement that the allocation will be funded through profits and capital returned from its commercial investments while it continues with its divestment and portfolio rebalancing strategy.

Khazanah said it will pursue greater accountability in its development investing, in line with a new initiative launched by the government for state-linked investment firms to execute refreshed mandates.

The funds are fine-tuning their mandates to focus on investments that can create more impactful economic and social benefits and have more of a focus on environmental, social and governance areas as well.

Khazanah said it will include clear development-specific target outcomes in addition to its existing financial targets.

"The development target outcomes will be linked to forward-looking national agendas and aspirations, and will include targets such as improvements to household income, creation of high-value employment and other socioeconomic target outcomes," it said.

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

Malaysia investment

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us