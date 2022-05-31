Logo
Malaysia may review exports of palm kernel cake
31 May 2022 11:01AM (Updated: 31 May 2022 11:01AM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's commodities ministry said on Tuesday authorities will discuss a possible review of the country's export policy on palm kernel cake, which can be used as animal feed.

The ministry will "hold discussions with other stakeholders to review our export policy on palm kernel cake in favour of local broilers. Right now, a lot of our palm kernel cake is exported for the European cattle industry," it said in a statement.

Last week, Malaysia said it will halt exports of 3.6 million chickens a month from June until production and prices stabilise.

Source: Reuters

