Business

Malaysia mulls expansion of B10 biodiesel usage to industrial sector
03 Oct 2023 01:04PM
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia is considering expansion of its B10 biodiesel programme, which requires the mandatory use of 10 per cent palm oil, to the industrial sector, its plantations and commodities minister said on Tuesday.

Malaysia, the world's second biggest producer of palm oil, currently implements the B10 programme only for the transportation sector.

Minister Fadillah Yusof did not say when a decision on the B10 mandate for industrial use would be finalised.

Malaysia has rolled out a B20 programme in phases, and the nationwide implementation of that would increase crude palm oil consumption to over 1 million tonnes per annum, Fadillah said.

A mandate to use biodiesel with 30 per cent palm oil would be implemented by 2025, Fadillah said, reiterating Malaysia's earlier targets.

Source: Reuters

