Malaysia to offer incentives for its chipmaking industry, state media reports
FILE PHOTO: Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

21 May 2025 02:47PM (Updated: 21 May 2025 03:26PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's trade ministry is planning incentives for its domestic semiconductor industry in July, state media reported on Wednesday, citing the trade minister.

Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said he could not provide details at the moment but said that the government would continue to support the chipmaking industry, state news agency Bernama reported. 

Malaysia is a major player in the semiconductor industry, accounting for 13 per cent of global testing and packaging. It has attracted multibillion-dollar investments from leading firms in recent years, including Intel, and Infineon.

Source: Reuters
