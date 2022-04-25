Logo
Malaysia's palm oil board urges countries to reconsider food versus fuel priorities
Malaysia's palm oil board urges countries to reconsider food versus fuel priorities

Malaysia's palm oil board urges countries to reconsider food versus fuel priorities

A worker arranges palm oil fruit bunches on a truck at a factory in Tanjung Karang, Malaysia on Aug 14, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

25 Apr 2022 01:02PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 01:24PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's palm oil board on Monday (Apr 25) said it is time for countries to reconsider their food versus fuel priorities, as Indonesia's decision to ban palm oil exports has ignited a "crisis" of global edible oil shortage.

"It's very important for countries to ensure available oils and fats are used for food and ... temporarily stop or reduce their biodiesel mandates," director general of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir told Reuters.

Palm oil, the most widely used edible oil, is also used as biodiesel feedstock. Malaysia is the world's second largest producer of palm oil after Indonesia. Its producers have said they cannot meet the global supply gap that will be triggered by Indonesia's ban on palm oil exports which is due to come into effect on Apr 28.

Source: Reuters/zl

