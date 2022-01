Malaysia's Petronas, Shell unit partner to explore carbon capture and storage

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Tuesday (Jan 11) signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country and the region.

Under the Joint Study and Collaboration Agreement, Petronas and Sarawak Shell Berhad will perform an integrated CCS Area Development Plan study within several locations offshore Sarawak, Petronas said in a statement.

"This is one of the many efforts to position and establish Malaysia as a leading CCS solutions hub in the region,” said Adif Zulkifli, Petronas' executive vice president and chief executive officer of Upstream.

Petronas said the scope of the agreement includes exploring the provision of decarbonisation service to Shell’s local and cross-border facilities, as well as to other potential regional customers.

Petronas last year signed a memorandum of understanding with ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia, and another with POSCO International Corporation and POSCO Engineering & Construction to explore opportunities in CCS technologies.